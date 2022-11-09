1h ago

Visibly pained Bavuma maintains he wants to take his time on Proteas captaincy issue

Heinz Schenk
Temba Bavuma. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Temba Bavuma maintains that he's not going to make hasty decisions about his Proteas captaincy future.
  • In fact, the right-hander would be willing to leave the decision out of his hands and let director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe take the lead.
  • Bavuma admitted his own form wasn't good enough in Australia, but professed his happiness with his leadership.

Temba Bavuma has reiterated that he's not going to make any immediate decisions over his future as the Proteas' captain in the limited-overs formats despite the lingering disappointment of the team's shock exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

While the diminutive right-hander's words were strong, his body language belied such tenacity as he looked thoroughly dejected upon the side's arrival in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

That probably explains his insistence on taking his time before making a call on his future roles and responsibilities.

"To be honest, I haven't thought that far about a next World Cup [the 50-over edition in India next year," said Bavuma. 

"I don't want to give an answer that can change in a month's or three months' time. I think now there's a lot on my mind after this World Cup and a lot to process.

"When things start to get clearer, when we've had our discussions, I might have a better perspective."

He also intimated that he'd be comfortable for other stakeholders to make the decision for him, notably Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe. 

"At the end of the day, I don't choose if I become captain, that's for the man sitting next to me. Enoch might see things differently, and he'll make a decision based on the information he's gathered. We'll see what the conversations are." 

Except for a questionable decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the fateful meeting with Netherlands, Bavuma's captaincy wasn't scrutinised as much as his own batting form, which still only saw him score 70 runs in five innings.

Accordingly, he was willing to accept accountability for his lukewarm performances with the willow, but believes his leadership was satisfactory.

"When a team performs like that, questions are going to be asked, and they'll come at the leaders," said Bavuma.

"I'm the captain, so it's expected that they'll ask questions of me. I'll take a good look at my role and what I contributed to my team's performance. It's been a challenging time for myself. 

"I felt we did a good job as a team in terms of supporting each other and giving each other the necessary confidence amidst everything that was happening. 

"Could I say that I'm happy with my personal performances? No. I'm not happy. Am I happy with the way I led the team? Yes, I am. 

"But like I said, it's important that the leaders have the answers to the questions that are thrown at them." 

However, the answers to what went wrong is still something he's working through.

"I'm still trying to process it. The emotions aren't as raw as just after the game, but in terms of the disappointment and disbelief that we're actually here, that's still present. 

"Yeah, it's going to take a couple of days still. We played good cricket as a unit before the Netherlands, but then to exit like that begs a lot of questioning."

 


