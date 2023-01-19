1h ago

add bookmark

Walter champing at the bit to work with Conrad: 'Our priority is South African cricket'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said he's on the same page with his red-ball counterpart Shukri Conrad.
  • The two coaches were this week confirmed as the respective Test and limited overs coaches for the men's national team.
  • Conrad will be looking after the ODI side for next week's ODI series against England.

Newly appointed Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says his priority, along with that of his red-ball counterpart Shukri Conrad, is to ensure they make the right decisions for the men's national team.

The two mentors were unveiled as the respective format counterparts on Monday, and they will be in charge for the next four years.

Walter will start his role on 1 February - the day of the third ODI against England in Kimberley. He will depart the Central Stags in New Zealand to link up with the Proteas.

READ | Proteas ODI squad dissected: 5 talking points, from Bavuma to Brevis

Conrad, who will be looking after the men's national team for the England series, was the South African Under-19 coach until his Test match appointment.

Walter said he's communicated with Conrad on plenty of occasions and knows they're on the same page.

The duo replaced Mark Boucher, who relinquished the dual format job at the end of SA's T20 World Cup trip to Australia.

"Shuks and I get on very well and I really respect him as a cricket coach and a man who knows the game," Walter said.

"It's great having him there because I'll definitely speak to him about the white-ball stuff given his experience in the game.

"It's about collaborating well and communicating regularly, so getting on the same page and sharing a vision won't be hard at all.

READ | Where is Brevis? Proteas coach on plans for SA cricket's sensational young talent, Faf future

"We've spoken at length many times before about cricket in South Africa, a potential way forward, and how that may look.

"We're collaborating for South African cricket and the players are our priority and so long as we have them at the forefront, we'll make the right decisions.

"We understand our format priorities, but our priority is South African cricket and the players. With those at the foremost, we'll make the right decisions more often than not."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteasshukri conradrob walterjohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
33% - 2663 votes
Lions
6% - 453 votes
Stormers
38% - 3090 votes
Sharks
24% - 1956 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo