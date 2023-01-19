Walter champing at the bit to work with Conrad: 'Our priority is South African cricket'

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said he's on the same page with his red-ball counterpart Shukri Conrad.

The two coaches were this week confirmed as the respective Test and limited overs coaches for the men's national team.

Conrad will be looking after the ODI side for next week's ODI series against England.

Newly appointed Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says his priority, along with that of his red-ball counterpart Shukri Conrad, is to ensure they make the right decisions for the men's national team.

The two mentors were unveiled as the respective format counterparts on Monday, and they will be in charge for the next four years.

Walter will start his role on 1 February - the day of the third ODI against England in Kimberley. He will depart the Central Stags in New Zealand to link up with the Proteas.

Conrad, who will be looking after the men's national team for the England series, was the South African Under-19 coach until his Test match appointment.

Walter said he's communicated with Conrad on plenty of occasions and knows they're on the same page.

The duo replaced Mark Boucher, who relinquished the dual format job at the end of SA's T20 World Cup trip to Australia.

"Shuks and I get on very well and I really respect him as a cricket coach and a man who knows the game," Walter said.

"It's great having him there because I'll definitely speak to him about the white-ball stuff given his experience in the game.

"It's about collaborating well and communicating regularly, so getting on the same page and sharing a vision won't be hard at all.

"We've spoken at length many times before about cricket in South Africa, a potential way forward, and how that may look.

"We're collaborating for South African cricket and the players are our priority and so long as we have them at the forefront, we'll make the right decisions.

"We understand our format priorities, but our priority is South African cricket and the players. With those at the foremost, we'll make the right decisions more often than not."



