Walter not breaking out the bubbly yet for Proteas: 'Played nice cricket, but not our best'

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter believes his charges haven't reached their ceiling yet and it's a prospect that excites him.

While their form has been on an upward trajectory, Walter points out that there are still areas to work on.

But he highlighted that public sentiment is turning in the team's favour again, with Temba Bavuma at the forefront of this effort.

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter isn't about to prematurely pop the proverbial bubbly over his charges' promising upswing in the limited overs formats, particularly ODIs.

While a return of five victories from eight starts since the start of the year (the first ODI against the Windies in East London was washed out) represents an above average return, given the team's patchy form in the ICC Super League over the past few years, the ceiling is still much higher, according to Walter.

Indeed, the South Africans are yet to produce what can be described as a complete performance and perhaps, pertinently, need to still find their mojo in the bowling department.

But that's no real cause for concern.

"We've played some nice cricket, but by no means our best cricket and that's the exciting part," Walter said after securing a 2-0 series win over the Netherlands on Sunday, which puts the Proteas on the brink of automatic qualification for the World Cup.

"Obviously spirits are high. It's always good to get a series victory and, most importantly, the 20 Super League points in the context of the World Cup is vital. [Our showing on Sunday was indicative perhaps of where we are] as we played a portion of the game well, but were also off the mark in other areas. So, we've got work to do."

READ | Markram channels his inner Gibbs in reaching new Proteas zenith: 'He's been doing it for weeks'

Nonetheless, the interest shown in the team in terms of stadium attendance this summer suggests that they are slowly clawing back lost prestige among fans and skipper Temba Bavuma has been at the heart of that effort.

He has been quietly authoritative as leader and piled on the runs too, including two centuries and a ninety.

"Temba's a wonderful human being. He's a great advocate for our country, so it's wonderful just to be part of sharing a change room with him. And the fact that he can play the cricket that he's played, which has been exceptional, is just a sort of cherry on top for a guy who is not given enough credit after what he has gone through," said Walter.

"We've spoken about how we're in a privileged position to inspire our country and unite our country through sport. To see that happening on the banks has been awesome from someone who's been out of the game in South Africa for seven years. To see the difference in the people who are watching the game has been awesome as well."

The Proteas' schedule is now blank for the next few months as the IPL takes centre stage, where no less than 16 local players are representing the respective franchises. Walter will preoccupy himself with how the South Africans fare.

"The main thing is to ensure that each player has a clear directive on what they'd like to get out of it (the IPL) for South Africa," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for our players to go play under pressure and to develop their skills. It's a high level of cricket, so you're playing all the time and need to manage the constant high-pressure moments, and doing it well can only bode well for our national team.

"There's obviously the skill development dimension to it, but what I'm really interested in is how the players show decision-making prowess and deliver top quality performances consistently. I'll be watching for that because I'd also like to believe they'll deliver the same style of play that we're developing in this setup."



