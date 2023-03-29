Walter unfazed by mauling of Proteas bowlers in T20s ahead of Netherlands series: 'Just execution'

At the Wanderers

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter isn't overly concerned about his bowlers' state of mind before this weekend's crucial ICC ODI Super League double-header against the Netherlands, following a chastening T20 series against the West Indies.

South Africa conceded 610 runs at an average economy rate of 12.13 as they struggled to impose themselves consistently against opponents who provided a timely reminder of the punch they still pack in the shortest form of the international game.

While there were undeniably some easy-paced surfaces on offer to the batters, the Proteas, in particular, disappointed in Tuesday night's decider here with an apparent inability to execute concrete, effective bowling plans.

Yet for Walter, there was better value to be derived from simply giving all his frontline quicks an opportunity to gain match fitness and get the competitive juices flowing ahead of the assignment against the Netherlands, which will determine if South Africa qualify automatically for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

"It's definitely been a tough series for bowlers from both teams, no doubt," he said.



"Absolutely, the guys were involved in some seriously competitive cricket and there's work to be done. It's about being realistic, about the quality of the batting versus the quality of the skill execution from a bowling point of view. We have to acknowledge there was some seriously good batting over the last three games.

"But we need to do some work."

Skipper Aiden Markram wasn't in denial about his and his teammates' shortcomings with the ball, but he was reluctant to argue that Heinrich Klaasen's dropped catch off the first delivery of Kagiso Rabada's final over was the turning point.

The Proteas' bowling talisman seemed to lose focus when Klaasen dropped Romario Shepherd, who had skyed a pull to fine leg.

Rabada went on to concede 26 runs off the over, which, at least in hindsight, was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard.

"You can't point out a single moment, there are always quite a few during a game that can make a big difference," Markram said.

"That was one of them. In the end, it's very much about self-reflection. I sat down and thought about the things I could've done better and it applies to all of us.

"We don't want to pinpoint things. Very often in games, catches get dropped and mistakes are made so it's, to an extent, part of the game. We need to learn and not make them again."

Walter also noted that there aren't any particularly pressing issues to sort out with the bowling.

"It will always come down to skill execution, there's never really something unique that goes wrong in a loss like this. It's about making sure the plans are carried through. We were guilty of that," he said.



"From where we are to where we want to get to, though, isn't a helluva long way away, it's just some skill development areas and game-plan improvements."



