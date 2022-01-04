Wanderers batting lottery didn't frustrate SA's KP, but gave India a foot in the game

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen said there wasn't a set way of batting on a Wanderers pitch that proved to be tricky.

Petersen top-scored with 62 on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers.

Petersen also credited India's bowlers for their unstinting diligence and accuracy.

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen admitted that batting on the Wanderers pitch was tricky against India's excellent bowling attack.



Despite coming in at 14/1 on the first day of the second Test against India on Monday, Petersen scored a cultured 62 that went a long way towards South Africa's first innings of 229.

Petersen was one of Shardul Thakur's seven scalps on a day where runs and wickets waged a battle of the ages on a surface that while fast and offering value for shots, always kept the bowlers in business.

Petersen said each batter needed to find a way to thrive on the indifferent wicket, but India's bowlers didn't give them much to work with.

"I'm not quite sure what's the right way to bat here," Petersen said.

"Evidently, the attacking option worked out for a couple of the guys, but it wasn't overly attacking.

"It was a case of pouncing on the bad ball and making the most of them because there weren't many of them.

"Whatever they offered, we had to take."

Petersen was one of the key wickets that fell before lunch in Thakur's dizzying spell that allowed India to get back into the game.

There were also sustained spells of accurate pace and hostility from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah that didn't allow South Africa to get away.

Where Mohammad Siraj bowled within himself because of a hamstring strain, Thakur took up the cudgels and made light of India being a bowler short.

Petersen acknowledged that India had not only done their homework off the field, but also executed it expertly on it.

"The morning session was very hard and the Indian bowlers had come out guns blazing," Petersen said.

"It was a challenging two hours, so I'd say it was both the conditions and how their bowlers executed their plans.

"It was good bowling and the wicket was a bit tricky."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 85/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 35*, Mayank Agarwal 23, Marco Jansen 1/18, Duanne Olivier 1/22)

India leads by 58 runs