Wanderers to host New Year's Test as CSA confirm updated India tour schedule

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed the updated schedule for India's 2021/2022 tour of South Africa.

Last week, it was announced that the four T20Is would not take place this season but will be played at a later date due to Covid-19.

This year's India tour now consists of three Test matches and three one-day internationals (ODIs) and runs from 26 December until 23 January.

It starts with the Boxing Day Test to be held from 26 to 30 December at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The second Test will run from 3 to 7 January and take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, while the third and final Test in the series takes place from 11 to 15 January at Newlands in Cape Town.

The one-day series will be held in the Western Cape.

The first two matches are on 19 and 21 January at Boland Park in Paarl and the third and final ODI takes place at Newlands in Cape Town on 23 January.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Full fixtures for India's tour of South Africa

Test series

26-30 December 2021 - First Test - SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 2022 - 2nd Test - Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 2022 - 3rd Test - Newlands, Cape Town

The first two Test matches will commence at 10:00 and the third will begin at 10:30.

ODI series

19 January 2022 - 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

21 January 2022 - 2nd ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

23 January 2022 - 3rd ODI - Newlands, Cape Town

All ODI matches will start at 10:30.