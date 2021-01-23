Proteas

WATCH | 'Daddy, tie my shoelace' - Graeme Smith's son provides light-hearted moment during video call

Graeme Smith (Gallo)
Graeme Smith (Gallo)

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has a lot on his mind.

With the Proteas over in Pakistan touring at present, the Proteas women playing their Pakistan counterparts and the Australian tour to our shores still to be fully confirmed, you'd forgive Smith for feeling just a little bit of pressure as Covid-19 continues to play havoc in the country.

But Smith's son provided a light-hearted moment during a recent video call, asking his dad to help him tie his shoelace while wielding a toy cricket bat.

Smith naturally obliged with a big smile on his face.

The Proteas face Pakistan in the first Test of a two match series starting on Tuesday.

The Proteas women are currently 1-0 in their three-match series against Pakistan and will be hoping to clinch the series at Kingsmead today where the second ODI gets underway at 10:00.

