Proteas

1h ago

WATCH | Keegan Petersen's Superman 'catch of the series'

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Keegan Petersen (Gallo)
  • Proteas batter Keegan Petersen took an otherworldly catch to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday.
  • Pujara was strangled down the leg-side by Marco Jansen, with Petersen taking an excellent catch.
  • The wicket came off the second ball of the day.

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen on Thursday took what could be the catch of the series when he combined with Marco Jansen to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara off the second ball of the day.

LIVE SCORECARD | South Africa v India, Third Test

Petersen, who top-scored with 72, was fielding at leg gully when Pujara (9) fended a Jansen rib-tickler to Petersen, who moved and dived quickly to his right to snare the ball one-handed.

With that wicket, India fell to 57/3 without adding to their overnight score at Newlands.

