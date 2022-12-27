1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ouch! Anrich Nortje taken out by camera at the MCG

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Spidercam at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Spidercam at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Gallo Images

Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje was on the receiving end of an unexpected on-field collision when he was hit by the Spidercam on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The incident took place just after Nortje's searing post-lunch spell where he was asking serious questions of David Warner's temperament and technique.

As Nortje was walking back to his fielding position, the camera went too low and took him out. Fortunately for Nortje and South Africa, he got up without any assistance and continued to bowl throughout the game.

Nortje, despite the searing heat, also found time to stretch with the fans at what used to be the old Bay 13 at the MCG, which is now part of the Great Southern Stand. 

Warner ended up making 200* before retiring hurt as Australia finished the second day on 386/3 in response to South Africa's paltry 189 all out.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteasaustralia touranrich nortjemelbournecricket
loading... Live
Australia 386/3
South Africa 189/10
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 438/10
New Zealand 78/0
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
38% - 2395 votes
Lions
6% - 397 votes
Stormers
33% - 2051 votes
Sharks
23% - 1442 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo