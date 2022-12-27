WATCH | Ouch! Anrich Nortje taken out by camera at the MCG

Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje was on the receiving end of an unexpected on-field collision when he was hit by the Spidercam on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The incident took place just after Nortje's searing post-lunch spell where he was asking serious questions of David Warner's temperament and technique.

As Nortje was walking back to his fielding position, the camera went too low and took him out. Fortunately for Nortje and South Africa, he got up without any assistance and continued to bowl throughout the game.

If Peter Drury did commentary on Spidercam taking out Anrich Nortje at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/vCo5z4OTqC — Biswarup Ghatak (@BishOnTheRockz) December 27, 2022

Nortje, despite the searing heat, also found time to stretch with the fans at what used to be the old Bay 13 at the MCG, which is now part of the Great Southern Stand.

Warner ended up making 200* before retiring hurt as Australia finished the second day on 386/3 in response to South Africa's paltry 189 all out.



