WATCH | Special feature: Deep dive into intricacies that made India tour to SA bubble happen

Sport24 took a deep dive into the intricate planning that made the visitors' Covid bio-bubble and the series happen.

What exactly did Cricket South Africa and the South African government have to do to earn India's confidence to tour the country?

The Proteas face India in three Tests starting 26 December and three ODIs in January after the visitors arrived on Reconciliation Day.

Before India's cricket team arrived in South Africa for their highly anticipated summer tour, Sport24 took a deep dive into the intricate planning that made the visitors' Covid bio-bubble and the series happen.

With the country going through its fourth Covid-19 wave and the advent of the Omicron variant, the tour was under threat.

However, Cricket South Africa (CSA), in concert with the South African government, managed to put the visitors' anxieties at ease with what is likely to be SA's most comprehensive bio-safe environment planning ever knitted since the pandemic outbreak.

Because of the millions generated from an Indian series, CSA could ill-afford the tour's collapse such as when Australia pulled out of their visit here at the start of 2021.

India was originally scheduled to arrive in SA on 9 December for a three-Test, three-ODI and four-T20 tour.

However, a change to the tour schedule saw the four T20 internationals postponed. The visitors landed on 16 December for a series starting with the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day.

India arrived on a special chartered flight and will be chartered to Cape Town as well when they leave Gauteng for the 3rd Test at Newlands on 11 January and the three ODIs in Paarl and Cape Town.

As part of the bubble infrastructure revealed to Sport24, they will have no contact with the general public throughout their travels.

Fan attendance has also been scrapped for the series.

But the government, according to CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, went a step further by offering India booster vaccine shots if they need them.

SA also guaranteed India no-obligation exit from the country should there be border closures and secured hospital beds in case of emergencies.

"In case an Indian player needs to be hospitalised for whatever reason, we've approached some of the hospital groups who've guaranteed us beds in hospitals," said Manjra.

"If there needs to be repatriation and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will allow the players and the team to go back to India.

"One thing we can't control is how the Indian government deals with it. We've got DIRCO [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] talking to the Indian government but, as CSA, we don't have control over that in terms of what the rules and regulations are when the players go back.

"I think we've taken whatever measures we can to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but should they need to leave for whatever reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any point that they wish."

CSA hosted a successful bio-bubble when Sri Lanka toured here this time last year, where no known incidents were reported of a Covid breach.

The Proteas have also given up their preferred accommodation, African Pride Irene Country Lodge, where India will stay for their Gauteng leg of the tour.

Lodge general manager Anwar Karrim also explained how they vacuum-sealed the bio-safe environment by quarantining and vaccinating their staff ahead of India's arrival.

