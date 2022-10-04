44m ago

WATCH | To Mankad or not? Stubbs gets the benefit of Chahar's benevolence

Following the furore over a Mankad incident in a recent women's ODI between England and India a week ago, a similar scenario almost played out when the Proteas faced India in the third T20 on Tuesday.

It occurred as Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar returned to the attack with Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs in full flight.

As he ran into bowl the first ball of the 16th over, Chahar stopped in his delivery stride and could have easily whipped the bails at the non-striker's end as Stubbs backed up too far.

However, the Indian bowler opted not to and glared at Stubbs in what was clearly a warning to the young South African batter to keep his ground.

WATCH the incident below:

