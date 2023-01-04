Waugh calls for 'common sense' in Test cricket after Proteas hurt by bad light call

Australian cricket legend and former captain Steve Waugh took to Instagram to berate Test cricket’s law-makers after day one of his nation’s third Test against South Africa in Sydney was called off early for bad light.

Waugh tagged the International Cricket Council (ICC), the game’s global governing body, as well as Cricket Australia in a post in which he said the decision not to use lights "doesn’t make sense".

He also used the hashtags “#commonsense” and “#movewiththetimes”.

"Test cricket needs to realise there is a lot of competition out there and not using the lights when the players are off for bad light simply doesn’t add up.

"Lots of unhappy spectators who can’t understand the rationale and reason for no play," Waugh wrote.

The rain-affected first day at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended with Australia on 147/2 after SA-born Marnus Labuschagne hit 79 and Usman Khawaja hit an unbeaten 54.

Much of the day’s play was lost, however, as South Africa finished somewhat on a high after Anrich Nortje dismissed Labuschagne caught behind to claim his second of two wickets for 26 runs.

The Proteas had their tails up at that point, but would not bowl another ball on the day as the umpires immediately called the players off for bad light.

