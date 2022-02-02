'We support the coach,' says Proteas captain Elgar despite Boucher's disciplinary storm

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said coach Mark Boucher has their support despite the disciplinary cloud hanging over him.

Boucher's hearing will take place from 16 to 20 May, allowing him to preside over the rest of the Proteas' summer.

The Proteas depart for New Zealand on Wednesday, from where they will start their Managed Quarantine and Isolation on Friday.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar said their coach Mark Boucher still has their support despite the disciplinary proceedings that hang over his head.



With the hearings taking place from 16 to 20 May, the 45-year-old Boucher will travel to New Zealand for the two-Test series that will take place in Christchurch.

The first Test is from 17-21 February while the second Test follows from 25 February to 1 March. Boucher will also be able to oversee the late March/April Bangladesh tour.

Cricket South Africa charged Boucher with gross misconduct stemming from the 'Brownsh**' fines meeting matter that former teammate and current Eastern Cape Inyathi coach Paul Adams raised during the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings last year.

Other matters on Boucher's charge sheet that CSA wants the coach dismissed on were his handling of the Black Lives Matter issue regarding players of colour and how he dealt with former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe, who resigned last year citing concerns with the team's culture.

Elgar said they understand the value the former wicket-keeper brings to the team.

"Irrespective of what our head coach is going through, we still support him through this process," Elgar said.

"We know the value he adds to our system and our group. We've had these tough times before and I'd like to think it's just another hurdle in our path that we have to get over.

"We've got over them and as players, we realise that cricket remains cricket. We need to stick together and that's something we've done in the past while letting the process follow its course.

"We're going to New Zealand to play cricket, win matches, and win series and that's how I view it. In the same breath, we're still supporting our head coach."



The Proteas have become fairly accustomed to playing through off-the-field storms.



After losing the first Test against India by a wide margin at SuperSport Park, they had to deal with Quinton de Kock's shock retirement from Test cricket at the end of that game.



While Elgar wasn't part of the T20 World Cup group, several Test players were and at that tournament, and had to deal with the aftermath of the board's kneeling directive that saw De Kock opting out of a group game.



Elgar said they have used the adverse off-the-field winds to get themselves into better spaces as a team.



"I would love to think it will unify and galvanise us," Elgar said.



"As a playing group, we've had these experiences that we had to deal with and from my experience, it has helped us.



"We realise that cricket comes first and we've moved forward in such a good nature."