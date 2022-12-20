1h ago

'We'll play and continue to fight,' vows Rabada after 1st Test hammering

  • Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada said they're not going to let Australia run away with proceedings in their ongoing series.
  • The hosts have taken the lead after a handsome six-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane on Sunday.
  • Rabada said they need to rediscover their self-belief, especially with the bat ahead of next week's Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada said they're not going to let Australia run amok despite the heavy beating they were subjected to in the first Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

South Africa's six-wicket loss inside two days meant the Proteas are on the cusp of losing their first Test series in Australia in 17 years.

They had been successful on their three previous trips but lost 20 wickets for 252 runs in 86 overs, meaning they've got a fight on their hands.

READ 'That pitch was diabolical' - Former Gauteng cricket boss calls for Gabba's ICC punishment

The Proteas also made sure Australia sweated for their 35 runs, but the bowlers' fighting spirit had to be complemented by a better batting effort.

Rabada said they'll take each and every session to its deepest end, even if the chips are firmly against them.

"What we possess as South African teams and as South Africans, we never go down without a fight," Rabada said.

"Although Australia needed 34 runs and getting a whole lot of stick from the crowd, we came here to play.

"It doesn't matter what the situation is, we'll play, and we'll continue to go down fighting."

What the Proteas will need is plenty of belief in themselves, even though this quality was only sporadically evident in their batting.

There were admirable batting efforts from Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo, but in the heat of the pressure exerted by Australia's fast bowlers, the Proteas' batting wilted.

Rabada is fully aware that Test cricket is as much about belief as it is about technique and temperament, with the pacer saying they'll rediscover theirs for the Melbourne Boxing Day Test next week.

"The one factor is belief and that's something we need to have," Rabada said.

"If we don't have the belief, I don't think we'll be able to go out and produce performances.

"We also understand that guys don't go to the middle to throw their wickets away, but I think it's all down to belief."

