Welsh Gwaza's Cricket SA disciplinary hearing to resume on Saturday

Cricket South Africa's company secretary Welsh Gwaza's disciplinary hearing resumes on Saturday.

He was suspended on 1 December but has subsequently changed his legal representatives.

Gwaza requested a postponement because of the change in legal representation, but this was denied.

The process of his suspension was fraught at the beginning with regards to whether there was a board resolution taken to suspend him.

That issue played a role in the eventual suspension and subsequent removal of Omphile Ramela from the interim board.

Ramela has since served CSA with court papers challenging his removal from the board.

February said Gwaza changed his legal representation

"There was a delay because Mr Gwaza has changed his legal representation, but we are wanting to proceed on Saturday. We have two more witnesses and we believe it is in the public interest to proceed with the case," February said.

"He was looking for a postponement because of the change of legal representation, but this has been declined and we’ll proceed on Saturday."

Gwaza, who featured prominently in the Fundudzi Forensic Report that CSA's previous board went to great lengths to have sealed under lock and key, referred all queries to the interim board.

"It is the board who should be commenting on the disciplinary proceedings. I'm bound by confidentiality; therefore, I can't comment," Gwaza said.