'We're not going to give up' says Temba Bavuma as India hold all first Test aces on fourth day

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma said they still had something to salvage from the game despite gifting India a lead.

India bowled SA out for 197, gaining a lead of 130 that they extended to 146 at stumps on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park.

Bavuma said they needed to get to business in the first session of the fourth day.

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma said all was not lost despite India forging into a strong position at the end of the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

India finished the day on 16/1, a lead of 146 after bowling South Africa out for 197 in their first dig.

Bavuma admitted that they weren't in a good position, but said they were not going to give up.

"As a team, we're not in a great position right now, but we're not going to give up," Bavuma said.

"The first session on Wednesday now becomes very important because if we start well and quick wickets, we can put them under pressure.

"I'm not going to say we're out of the game as yet. We still have a chance and there's a myriad possibility in the game."

Bavuma, who top-scored for the Proteas with 52, admitted that India had provided them with the blueprint of how they needed to play this Test.

Despite his gritty batting, the support from the top-order was inadequate in the face of India's consistent hostility.

"It's important that you don't give India a sniff. They're that good a side," Bavuma said.

"Over the past two days, there are lessons that we've absorbed as a batting group from India in terms of what to play and what to leave.

"When they bowled, they did so in a manner that didn't make us feel comfortable and made us play most of the time.

"We know we need to be better for the rest of the game to get to their level."