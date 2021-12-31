'We're still confident' says skipper Elgar as SA head to Wanderers for must-win Test

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said they haven't lost confidence despite losing the first Test against India at SuperSport Park.

South Africa have to win the second Test at the Wanderers next week to stay alive in the series.

India hasn't lost a Test at the Wanderers.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said they wouldn't be short for confidence for the must-win second Test against India at the Wanderers next week despite their 113-run hammering at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India won their first Centurion Test in three attempts and have yet to lose at the Wanderers against the hosts.

They've won two and drawn three of their five Tests, with the visitors only failing to have a centurion at the ground in two games that were played on difficult pitches in 2006 and 2018.

As it happened | South Africa v India - 1st Test

Captain Virat Kohli and first-drop Cheteshwar Pujara have conquered at the Illovo-based cauldron.

Coach Rahul Dravid scored his maiden Test ton (148) at the ground in 1997 and also captained India to their first-ever Test win in SA there nine years later.

For the second time since readmission, the Proteas have to reel back a 1-0 deficit against India, but whether this group has the minerals of Graeme Smith's 2006 charges will be seen.

Smith's team bounced back from a 123-run loss to win the second and third Tests of that particular series.

"I don't think we'll lack any confidence heading into Johannesburg, but it's never nice losing a game, especially where we know where we went wrong," Elgar said.

"It's difficult to correct those wrongs during a game, but building into the second Test, we'll have some time to reflect around what has happened.

"We've had a relatively good run, but in the last six months, we've only had three games and won two, so we need to utilise those good energies.

"We'll come back harder and that is what I expect of the guys."

For the first time at SuperSport Park, South Africa failed to get past 200 in an innings and that's an area of concern for Elgar, who top-scored for the Proteas in the second innings with 77.

He was out for 1 in the first innings, a setback the Proteas didn't fully recover from.

"You need runs to compete and we didn't execute that in the first innings," Elgar said.

"I thought the score was reasonable, but they bowled well with the new ball and the nature of Test cricket means you must compete against the new ball.

"That's something we struggled against and their first innings score was always going to be a challenge when they won the toss."

Scores in brief:

India: 327 (KL Rahul 123, Lungi Ngidi 6/71) and 174 (Rishabh Pant 34, Kagiso Rabada 4/42)

South Africa: 197 (Temba Bavuma 52, Mohammed Shami 5/44) and 191 (Dean Elgar 77, Jasprit Bumrah 3/50)

India won by 113 runs