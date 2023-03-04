1h ago

Where's Ryan? Proteas advise Rickelton to keep at it as non-selection saga rumbles on

Heinz Schenk
Ryan Rickelton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Rickelton's omission from the Proteas' XI for the first Test against the Windies was a pertinent talking point throughout.
  • Skipper Temba Bavuma noted that Keegan Petersen's status as an incumbent grants him selection preference for now.
  • Instead, Bavuma advised that Rickelton should just continue piling up the runs. 

It turns out a new era and its accompanying fresh start doesn't afford one the benefit of the doubt when a longstanding problem is still rearing its head.

That was the case with the Proteas in the aftermath of their 87-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test in Centurion as the Ryan Rickelton saga rumbles on.

The dynamic Lions stroke-maker's omission was a significant talking point, particularly after South Africa's batting folded for 116 in under 29 overs in their second innings.

Shukri Conrad, the Proteas' red-ball coach, had stated in the build-up to the series that he wouldn't select batters just on the sheer volume of their run-scoring, but also take into account the manner in which it's scored.

Twenty-five-year-old Rickelton ostensibly satisfies both requirements with his performances in the domestic 4-Day Series to date this season.

He has scored 365 runs in five innings at an average of 121.66 and on the weekend, when he was included in the Test squad, notably scored 125 against the Warriors in a knock that took just 112 deliveries and included seven sixes.

Rickelton is not thought to be in competition with Western Province skipper Tony de Zorzi, who made his Test debut at No 3 in a selection that was justified by the left-hander's own superb form - he has scored 507 runs in six visits to the crease at 101.40.

Instead, Keegan Petersen's switch to No 5 and Senuran Muthusamy's surprising inclusion at 7 were rather cited as examples of Rickelton perhaps being unfortunate to miss out.

However, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma noted that, despite Petersen missing two series last year against New Zealand and Australia due to Covid-19 and a torn hamstring respectively, he had established himself firmly enough to make an immediate return to the XI.

South Africas Keegan Petersen watches the ball aft
Keegan Petersen. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

"With regards to Keegan, he's been a guy who's been in the team," he said.

"He hasn't been out because of performances, but due to injuries and [that Covid test]. But he's fit now and I suppose we do have an unwritten policy that the incumbent guy is afforded selection preference."

Bavuma also revealed that Petersen's preferred position is, in fact, No 5 and not at first drop, where he made a huge impact in last year's series victory over India.

"Keegan has previously been an important player for us. He's come into the team and actually batted out of position at No 3. No 5 has been his preferred position throughout his career and you want to give a guy an opportunity in the spot where he's most comfortable in."

As a result, Bavuma has advised Rickelton, his Lions teammate, to continue doing what he does best - that is, keeping everyone on their toes. 

"Ryan has been in the runs. Sometimes those things happen. You don't always get an opportunity when you're doing well and sometimes you do when you're perhaps not in the best form," he said.   

"With Ryan, we're looking at all our experiences as players and he needs to keep his head down - as he's doing - and keep doing the good work and make sure he's mentally ready for when the opportunity does come."

Muthusamy, picked ahead of Keshav Maharaj whose batting has improved dramatically over the past few seasons, had a negligible impact on the match, particularly with the willow.

"Our plan was to go with seven batters, which is why Sen came in at No 7 instead of Keshav," said Bavuma.

"We didn't expect the pitch to offer much spin and it proved to be the case. That's why Sen came in."

Regardless, Muthusamy's place seems most under threat when the second Test starts at the Wanderers next week.


  
