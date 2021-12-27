Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Why Duanne Olivier wasn't picked for Boxing Day: 'Two more Tests to think about'

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas and Lions fast bowler Duanne Olivier
Proteas and Lions fast bowler Duanne Olivier
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Duanne Olivier was recovering from Covid-19 and had suffered a mild hamstring strain, according to South African selection convener Victor Mpitsang in explaining why he was omitted for the first Test against India at SuperSport Park.

The 29-year-old's non-selection was one of the big talking points of the first day on Sunday when India piled up 272 for three, with KL Rahul scoring 122 not out.

Olivier was the form bowler of the South African domestic season leading up to the Test series, with 28 wickets at an average of 11.10 in four first-class matches.

With his ability to intimidate batsmen with fast, short-pitched deliveries, Olivier had been expected to play a key role in the Test team, especially after Anrich Nortje, the country's fastest bowler, was ruled out of the series with a hip injury.

Olivier took 48 wickets in 10 Tests before joining English county Yorkshire on a Kolpak contract in 2019.

With the Kolpak system coming to an end, he once again became available for South Africa.

There was no explanation for Olivier's absence when the team was announced, nor did Olivier indicate any possible impediment to him playing when Cricket South Africa released a recording of comments made by him last Thursday.

But Mpitsang was quoted on the ESPNCricinfo website on Monday as saying illness and injury had meant Olivier was not able to prepare fully for the first Test.

"Duanne Olivier is healthy and well but did return a positive Covid-19 test result a number of weeks ago, which forced him to quarantine and took time away from his training," Mpitsang told the website.

"His workloads were not where the selection panel would have wanted them to be by the time he entered the team bubble ahead of the first Test match.

"He picked up a hamstring niggle during the two-day, inter-squad match at the start of the camp and the selectors did not want to risk him unnecessarily when there are two more Test matches to think about."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasduanne oliviercricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5920 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 961 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3200 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5027 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo