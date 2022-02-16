Why potential debutant Sarel Erwee would be 'perfect' for Proteas

While his expected promotion comes at the expense of Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee could prove an ideal fit in the Proteas Test batting order against New Zealand.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar believes the Dolphins opener, expected to bat at 3, possesses the type of doggedness required on the country's "misleading" pitches.

But Erwee also has a more expansive game that could come in handy once he settles in and feels more assertive.

Keegan Petersen's Covid-19 pain might've been Sarel Erwee's gain for the Proteas Test tour to New Zealand, but there's enough evidence to suggest that the Dolphins opener could be an ideal replacement for his provincial team-mate.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who was included in the original squad though not expected to make the starting XI, is slated to bat at No 3 in the first Test starting in Christchurch early on Thursday after Petersen's agonising positive test for the virus didn't allow him to travel.

Petersen made a massive impression in the series victory over India last month, walking away with the Man of the Series award and being named ICC Player of the Month earlier this week.

Nonetheless, Erwee's credentials are rock solid, especially with South Africa's batting unit actively seeking to be more dogged at the crease.

"Sarel's strength over the last few years is his ability to occupy the crease for a long time. He's a guy that can accumulate," Dean Elgar, the Proteas skipper, said on Wednesday.



"He's someone that can bat time and that's seen him compile a lot of meaty scores on the domestic scene. Sarel's got the numbers behind the name. That's why he's here now.



"I see him as a guy who can very much fulfil the role of settling in and staying at the crease for a long time, similarly to the type of role that I'm picked for. You need that in Test cricket."

Erwee, who's on the cusp of having scored 6 000 runs in first-class cricket at an average just under 40, has been particularly prolific in red-ball cricket over the past two years.

Last season he finished the Dolphins' leading run-scorer in the domestic 4-Day Series with 569 runs at 47.41 and has been in rampant form in his mere three outings in the current campaign - 258 runs in just 3 innings at 86.

Encouragingly, Erwee made a more than comfortable step up in the recent 'A'-series against a strong Indian outfit, notably scoring 75 and 97 in the final "Test".

"From a batting point of view, we need to be very strong in our defence and strong when leaving deliveries in this series," said Elgar.

"We've got to set up our innings by being patient initially and then scoring runs later on in the day. There's a definite focus from us to follow that recipe.

"From my experience in the nets to date, the conditions are misleading - a decent competition between bat and ball. If you bat a bit of time, you'll be successful and score a bit of runs."

Fittingly - as a very fine T20 exponent too - Erwee possesses the type of game that should see him showcase his wider repertoire once he settles in.

"Once he gets in and earns the right to score a bit more quickly and play more expansively, he will definitely do just that. It's definitely in his armory," said Elgar.



"He's been around for a while and knows his game very well by now, but Test cricket does bring with it some new challenges, particularly from an intensity perspective. It maybe makes you second guess yourself at times, but at 32, he'll be confident and assertive."

The first ball of the Test will be bowled at 00:00 SA time.