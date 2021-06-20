Proteas

Mulder after St Lucia heroics: 'It was a bit of a gamble to get me on'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Wiaan Mulder (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder said the gamble to bowl him late on day two of the second Test against the West Indies was one that paid off.
  • Mulder snared three quick wickets that hastened the end of the West Indies' first innings on 149.
  • Mulder hopes to do better with the bat as the Proteas have a lead of 149.

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and his captain Dean Elgar don't come across as gambles, but the former admitted his late second evening spell was a hunch that paid off significantly.

SCORECARD | West Indies v Proteas - 2nd Test

So good was the chance taken on Mulder, the young all-rounder prised three wickets to help catalyse the end of the West Indian first innings on Saturday.

Mulder's 3/1 saw him remove Joshua Da Silva (7), Kemar Roach (1) and Jayden Seales (0) to reduce the West Indies from 143/6 to 145/9.

Keshav Maharaj then removed the stubborn Jermaine Blackwood with what became the last ball of the day to dismiss the West Indies for 149.

That gifted South Africa a 149-run first-innings lead, but for Mulder, it was a surprise return considering his struggles with the ball.

"I had been struggling with my rhythm, especially from the end I was bowling from, even in the warm-up game," Mulder said.

"I was trying to land the ball in the right area and whatever happens, happens. They were stabilising a bit and the ball wasn't doing too much.

"I thought it was a bit of a gamble to get me on and I was very happy with how it went."

Mulder said he wasn't feeling out of touch, but his inability to convert his starts has been a source of frustration for him.

Mulder added that a bit of advice from Aiden Markram has soothed his nerves and hopes to make a better fist of batting things in the second dig.

"It is a bit frustrating at the moment because I'm doing all of the right things at the moment," Mulder said.

"I'm training very hard and spending time at the crease where I'm not getting many bad balls. I feel on this wicket, there's a ball that has your name on it.

"I'm not getting the runs at the moment, but I had a chat to Aiden Markram where I was down and he said I'm doing all of the right things and the luck will change.

"The nice thing about being an all-rounder is that I have a chance of getting runs, which I hope I can in the second innings."

