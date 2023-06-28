Winter cricket in SA? Proteas could have answer to diluted Test roster

Cricket South Africa is considering bringing its international season forward to accommodate more Test cricket.

The Proteas are scheduled to play less Tests than all of the top nations.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says playing Test cricket in the late winter months could be an option.

Test cricket in winter?

That could be the answer to South Africa's limited red-ball commitments between now and the end of the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) in 2027.

With Cricket South Africa (CSA) having given up a valuable block at the start of the year - between January and February - to accommodate its international SA20 franchise competition, there are simply less summer weeks to host international cricket, and the Proteas Test side is bearing the brunt.

The current FTP has the Proteas playing just 28 Test matches from 2023 to 2027, including just four in 2023. To put that into perspective, here are the how many Test matches some of the other top cricketing nations will play over that same four-year period:

Tests from 2023/2027: England - 43 Australia - 40 India - 38 Bangladesh - 34 New Zealand - 32

With ODI cricket the priority this year with the World Cup staged in India over October and November, the Proteas will be placing huge value on their fixtures against Australia in August and September (five ODIs, three T20s) that will be hosted in Durban and on the Highveld.

And while those fixtures will all provide crucial preparation for the World Cup, they will also serve as experimentation, of sorts, as CSA considers the possibility of hosting more international cricket outside of the traditional summer months moving forward.

This, according to CEO Pholetsi Moseki, could be an answer to South Africa's diluted Test roster.

"The biggest challenge is that the FTP is set for four years," Moseki told News24.



"We can't really do much in that the Tests are confirmed, but outside the FTP there are continuous discussions. The problem is that calendars are jam-packed for everyone, so finding space to accommodate additional content is one of the biggest hurdles.

"It doesn't mean that we won't try. We still have three years before the cycle ends and we will be engaging with a few of the members, looking at where we can find space for both parties for them to tour South Africa.

"Australia is playing here in August, and we haven't hosted cricket then in a very long time. It's one of the realities that we are facing. When the calendar is so packed, we can't wait until November to start our international season.

"If we can play an extra couple of Tests against two or three countries extra over the next three years, that is definitely something we will strive to do, even if it means starting playing earlier.

"It's difficult to play in June or July, but if we can bring it forward to August then that could be an option for us. That's why the Australia tour is going to be very important to see how much we can bring the season forward by. It's key to see how everything works - from the weather to how the pitches play - as it could allow us to find additional space."

Moseki confirmed that CSA has been in discussions with two other Test nations over the possibility of a tour to South Africa outside of the FTP schedule.

"It's just a matter of us seeing when we can squeeze it in," he said.



