Woeful batting under spotlight, but 'frustrating' Proteas bowling has Elgar shaking head

The Proteas will need to improve in all areas in the second Test against New Zealand from Friday.

Their poor batting in the first Test commanded attention, but their bowling was equally concerning.

There could be a return for spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Lungi Ngidi remains an injury doubt.

While much of the reaction and frustration centred around South Africa's woeful batting in their massive first Test defeat to New Zealand over the weekend, skipper Dean Elgar will also be expecting more from his bowlers when the second Test gets under way on Friday.

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will again be the venue, and while it was considered a seam-friendly deck by most in Test one, that did not stop New Zealand from piling on a first-innings total of 482 that was 276 more than the Proteas could muster in both their innings combined.

It didn't help that Lungi Ngidi was ruled out on the morning of the Test with a back strain - he was replaced in the line-up by debutant Glenton Stuurman - while the Proteas also went in without spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Stuurman was instead joined by Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen in a four-pronged seam attack that simply never got going.

Proteas 1st Test bowling figures Rabada 2/113 (30) Stuurman 1/124 (29) Jansen 2/96 (29.5) Olivier 3/100 (21) Markram 2/27 (8)

The fact that Aiden Markram was the most impactful Proteas bowler says a lot about how tough it was for the visitors.

While there were patches of good seam bowling, the Proteas struggled immensely with their consistency in lengths and, particularly, lines.

As a result, the New Zealand batters were able to translate their intent in run-scoring whenever there was a delivery too straight, short or over-pitched, and the Proteas were unable to string together any periods where the runs dried up and pressure could be built.

Maharaj might have helped in that regard, but Elgar would still of expected more of a bowling unit that was disappointingly flat for the bulk of the innings.

"It's extremely frustrating as a captain when the ball is being hit both sides of the wicket," said Elgar after the match.

"I think it's down to execution or our skills department. I can't say it's nerves, because we were already so deep into the game.

"It's an extremely difficult thing to build pressure when runs are being scored on both sides of the wicket.

"It also boils down to guys trying too hard, maybe, and we know the old cliche that the harder you try, the harder you fail. That might have been the case for a few guys, but again, it's not an excuse.

"At this level, when you're playing against one of the best sides in the world, they're going to punish you severely.

"Their middle order was allowed to come in and dictate the play, and that was purely down to us not being consistent enough."

Possible changes in attack for the second Test include the return of Maharaj or Ngidi, depending on the latter's fitness. Lutho Sipamla is also with the squad.