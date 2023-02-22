Wolvaardt displays mental toughness to steer Proteas into semi-finals: 'Glad I stuck through it'

Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt said she leaned on mental strength to lead South Africa to a home Women's T20 World Cup semi-final.

South Africa clinched a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Newlands to finish second in their group.

Wolvaardt, who scored a career-best 66*, was delighted with her knock after feeling frustrated heading into the match.

Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt was pleased to help steer her side to a Women's T20 World Cup home semi-final following Tuesday's win against Bangladesh at Newlands.

Prior to Tuesday's match, Wolvaardt's highest score in the tournament was 19. But in front of her home crowd, Wolvaardt's match-winning 66 not out helped her country to their third T20 World Cup semi-final.

Wolvaardt shared a record unbeaten 117-run opening stand with fellow half-centurion Tazmin Brits as they chased down 114 under lights.

Despite the beginning 10-over 'jitters', the Proteas eased to a comfortable 10-wicket victory over the Tigers to end second in Group A behind unbeaten Australia.

Wolvaardt scored her highest T20I innings as she smashed an unbeaten 66 off 54 balls, including seven fours and a six.

"It's been a very frustrating tournament for me so far. If anything, I've been overthinking it a bit, speaking to too many people," Wolvaardt told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm just really glad I was able to get us a win today. It feels very good to be in a home semi-final."

Wolvaardt had to tap in mentally for her fifth T20 half-century as she looked to play more positively.

"I'm glad I stuck through it and got through a tough patch and didn't throw my wicket away," added Wolvaardt.

"It's just about being more positive, I guess, earlier on in my innings. I played a sweep shot today, which was pretty cool. I don't often do that.

"It's just about trusting those options earlier on and manipulating the field a bit better, I guess."

Nineteen dots in the powerplay seemed costly for Wolvaardt and Brits, with both surviving scares en route to their half-centuries.

It was a nervy opening to South Africa's run-chase, with the hosts 43 for no loss after 10 overs and needing 71 runs off the final 60 balls.

"I think we made it look a lot harder than it was the first 10 overs. We just struggled to find our timing," admitted Wolvaardt.

"After the drinks break, we just said we've still got 10 wickets in hand, we just need to be positive and [that] we can't leave this for the last over.

"We started playing a lot better cricket. We just need to have that mindset from the start next time.

"We had to try a few more things, had to be a lot more positive, take braver options. And if it didn't work for us, it didn't work. That was sort of our conversation... to be a lot more aggressive after that drinks break and to not keep going at the rate we were going."

Defending champions Australia face India in Thursday's semi-final at Newlands, while the Proteas host England in their semi-final on Friday.

Play for both semi-finals starts at 15:00.