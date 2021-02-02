Wolvaardt hails 'incredible' rise of women's cricket, reveals childhood heroes

Proteas star Laura Wolvaardt revealed that she looked up to a legendary Proteas trio growing up.

Wolvaardt has hailed the "incredible" popularity of the women's game.

She also stated that the Proteas women are looking to complete a 6-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

21-year-old Laura Wolvaardt has made her mark in women's cricket and growing up, the Proteas women's star had the privilege of watching some modern-day legendary stars.

While women's cricket in South Africa was at an all-time low, the Proteas men's side were conquering the international arena in the late 2000s.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Wolvaardt stated that when she first got started watching cricket, she looked up to some legendary Proteas batsmen.

"When I was very young, I only knew male players, women's cricket wasn't popular yet," she said on Tuesday.

"So I really liked Herschelle Gibbs growing up with Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers. But as I grew older, a lot of my team-mates I looked up to when I was little were the likes of Mignon du Preez and Marizanne Kapp.

"I'm still learning from a lot of the senior players and learning every day so to have that experience around, especially when you're playing in different conditions and countries.

"They add a lot of value to the team and just to have them around has been amazing and helped me as a cricketer."

Women's cricket has come a long way and the Proteas women have positioned themselves at the top.

The side has been in four World Cup semi-finals and their latest performance at the 2020 T20 World Cup saw South Africa suffer a five-run loss to hosts Australia.

So when Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed a limited-over series against the Pakistan women at home, cricket fans rejoiced. The entire tour at Kingsmead has been broadcasted live on SuperSport despite the One Day Cup occurring at the same time in Potchefstroom.

Wolvaardt hailed the "incredible" growth of the women's game.