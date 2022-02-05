Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Wolvaardt hopes Proteas can take confidence in decider ahead of World Cup

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African batter Laura Wolvaardt (Gallo Images)
South African batter Laura Wolvaardt (Gallo Images)
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
  • Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt hopes the Proteas can seal the four-match ODI series against the West Indies this weekend.
  • Wolvaardt scored a magnificent century in the third one-dayer to help South Africa level the series at the Wanderers.
  • With the World Cup squad announced, Wolvaardt hopes that her side can take a lot of confidence heading into the New Zealand global showpiece.

Star batter Laura Wolvaardt hopes the Proteas can seal the ODI series against West Indies and gain confidence heading into next month's Cricket World Cup.

Wolvaardt was in sublime form on Thursday as she scored 117 off 123 balls (11 fours and a six) to steer the Proteas women to a 96-run win in the third one-dayer.

The 22-year-old was relieved to bring up her third ODI century and help the Proteas level the four-match ODI series 1-1.

"It wasn't the easiest innings, they bowled quite well at front and I almost nicked off a couple of times. It was really hot and I had to work very hard to get singles - it was a big physical effort," Wolvaardt told reporters on Thursday.

"I'm happy, it's been a while since I've scored a hundred so just to get there was amazing."

EXCLUSIVE: Proteas women's captain Dane van Niekerk chats to Sport24

Wolvaardt is one of the 15 players named in South Africa's Cricket World Cup squad in New Zealand, scheduled from 4 March to 3 April.

The Proteas will depart for New Zealand on Monday and Wolvaardt is eager for her side to get over the line on Sunday in the Black Day ODI ahead of the global tournament. 

"It's nice to go with a little bit of confidence over to New Zealand for the World Cup," said Wolvaardt.

"We have key players missing out and it was just about finding some new combinations and seeing how everything works. In the end, I think this will be good for us as we know we can win games without those players.

"Hopefully, we can put on another big score in the final game and take more confidence leading to the World Cup."

Sunday's ODI will be more massive for the Proteas women as the final ODI will see the hosts donning black in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

"If we can try and bring more attention towards it and spread the word of it and contribute towards the cause would be massive," said Wolvaardt.

"The girls are excited for the day and it's nice to play for a bigger cause and help the fight against GBV."

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womenlaura wolvaardtcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6626 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1050 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3620 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo