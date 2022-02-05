Wolvaardt hopes Proteas can take confidence in decider ahead of World Cup

Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt hopes the Proteas can seal the four-match ODI series against the West Indies this weekend.

Star batter Laura Wolvaardt hopes the Proteas can seal the ODI series against West Indies and gain confidence heading into next month's Cricket World Cup.

Wolvaardt was in sublime form on Thursday as she scored 117 off 123 balls (11 fours and a six) to steer the Proteas women to a 96-run win in the third one-dayer.

The 22-year-old was relieved to bring up her third ODI century and help the Proteas level the four-match ODI series 1-1.

"It wasn't the easiest innings, they bowled quite well at front and I almost nicked off a couple of times. It was really hot and I had to work very hard to get singles - it was a big physical effort," Wolvaardt told reporters on Thursday.

"I'm happy, it's been a while since I've scored a hundred so just to get there was amazing."

Wolvaardt is one of the 15 players named in South Africa's Cricket World Cup squad in New Zealand, scheduled from 4 March to 3 April.

The Proteas will depart for New Zealand on Monday and Wolvaardt is eager for her side to get over the line on Sunday in the Black Day ODI ahead of the global tournament.

"It's nice to go with a little bit of confidence over to New Zealand for the World Cup," said Wolvaardt.

"We have key players missing out and it was just about finding some new combinations and seeing how everything works. In the end, I think this will be good for us as we know we can win games without those players.

"Hopefully, we can put on another big score in the final game and take more confidence leading to the World Cup."

Sunday's ODI will be more massive for the Proteas women as the final ODI will see the hosts donning black in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

"If we can try and bring more attention towards it and spread the word of it and contribute towards the cause would be massive," said Wolvaardt.

"The girls are excited for the day and it's nice to play for a bigger cause and help the fight against GBV."

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.