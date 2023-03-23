World Cup fate: Proteas seniors must stay at the wheel as Dutch date with destiny looms

Amid the greenness of the Proteas' new recruits, the helping hand from the experienced crew is welcome.

The junior players have found the going tough, and the runs have come from those who know the ropes in international cricket.

The Proteas will need even more from their senior players, especially with an automatic World Cup spot at stake.

The quartet of debutants in Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs for the second ODI against the West Indies on Saturday, of which three were retained for the third ODI on Tuesday, indicate that a new page has been turned for the Proteas.

The batting group from that clutch of starters didn't quite come off, but the fact that two of them were entrusted with another run was a show of faith in their ability.

De Zorzi and Rickelton, after all, had done more than enough in the 1-Day Cup to justify national team selection.

While their presence may be unnerving for other candidates, the reasons for their selection are clear - their undoubted talent.

Someone like Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, who has been around the Proteas setup, knows better than most that once there is a group of new players, it becomes incumbent on the senior players to lead the way.

Where Bavuma may have failed in the first Test against the Windies with an unfortunate pair in his Test captaincy debut, Aiden Markram picked up the slack with his imperious ton during that match.

Both Bavuma, emphatically ending his century drought in Tests, and Markram succeeded in the second Test and, subsequently, Bavuma again delivered in the second ODI with a knock of 144 off 118 after the first was washed out.

Spreading the responsibility load is something that has appealed to Bavuma, who as the Test and ODI captain, brings composure and stability to the team.



"We may have given players opportunities, but we had guys like Quinton de Kock around, and I also was around," Bavuma said.

"I did miss this game (the third ODI), but there are also guys like Rassie who are experienced and know how to shoulder the run-making responsibility.

"That wanting to take responsibility will make the younger players - who are still trying to find their feet and place in the team and to get with the playing programme - better, and transition [them] into serious players."

While the West Indies tour moves into the T20 series, which will be played on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday at SuperSport Park and the Wanderers, the significant matter of the Netherlands ODIs follows in quick step a mere three days after the tour's conclusion.

Those two matches against the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni (31 March) and the Wanderers (2 April) will determine whether South Africa's path to the World Cup will take the more direct route of qualification or if they will have to go via the Zimbabwe qualifiers in June and July.

The South Africans must win both ODIs against the Dutch.

They have 78 points to Sri Lanka's 77 and will also hope that New Zealand have enough in their inexperienced tank to keep out the Sri Lankans during the ODI series in New Zealand.

What South Africa's senior players will have to show is a measure of responsibility in these matches of high significance.

This was displayed in the 2-1 series against England where Van der Dussen, David Miller, Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen all shone.

There was also the pace at which the runs were scored in the two West Indies ODIs, particularly the blistering rate of Klaasen's 119 not out off 61 in the third ODI, that will come in handy for the Netherlands series.

With the firmness of his batting, Klaasen, despite being a man of responsibility, also made it clear that the team's priority lies with the West Indies T20 before they deal with the Dutch.

"That's a little bit far for us at this moment," Klaasen said.

"We need to keep playing our brand of cricket because, when it comes to pressure situations in the World Cup, we must play the game.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the future, but we know we're going to stick to our blueprint and we'll be happy, regardless of the outcome."



