World Cup ticket: Proteas pace brigade return to ODI squad for critical clash against Netherlands

The Proteas have recalled the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada for the upcoming two-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

In what is a must win series, Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says they have gone for their strongest possible line-up.

If the Proteas win the series, they will qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Proteas speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are part of a 15-man squad named for the critical ODI clashes against the Netherlands starting later this week.

Both were rested for the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies that ended 1-1.

The matches against the Netherlands form part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and, should the Proteas win both, they will qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup that starts in October in India.

If they don't win the series, they must participate in a qualifying tournament held in Zimbabwe to secure a place at the prestigious event.

Proteas ODI squad for Netherlands series Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Rob Walter, white-ball coach of South Africa, said that the strongest possible squad was a must with the critical importance of the games against the Netherlands in mind.

"We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," said Walters.

"We have a job to do and I am confident that, with this group of players, we can get the job done."

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: "Cricket South Africa would like to wish Rob and his team well for the series against the Netherlands. The second match of the series will be a special occasion as it marks the annual Pink Day. This is an important day in the CSA calendar as it allows us to raise awareness and funds for an important cause. It's a game that everyone is looking forward to.”

The matches against the Netherlands are at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday (13:00) and Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, 02 April (10:00).



