Wrong Paul Adams statement used in Mark Boucher case - report

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report used the incorrect Paul Adams statement in its findings that ultimately led to head coach Mark Boucher being charged by the organisation.

Boucher had been charged with "gross misconduct", with the primary allegation levelled against him relating to his use of the term "brown s***" when referring to Adams in Proteas fines meetings around 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, however, all charges against Boucher were dropped after Adams publicly stated that he would not be testifying on behalf of CSA in their efforts to fire Boucher.

According to an article in Rapport on Sunday, Adams had initially submitted a testimony to the SJN that singled out Boucher, in particular, as having used the slur.

"I recall that Mark Boucher in particular would call me by that name," Adams wrote in his initial submission.

However, Adams then submitted a second testimony to the SJN before his appearance at the SJN hearing, and in that account he removed Boucher's name from his submission.

"I recall that a few players would call me by that name," Adams wrote in his re-submission.

Rapport also reports that the first written testimony from Adams was sent to Boucher's legal team, while it was also that quote that was included in the final SJN report that was released in December.

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, who chaired the SJN hearings and compiled its report, confirmed that the SJN had received two statements from Adams, but he defended the final report, saying that Adams had confirmed Boucher's role in the matter during the hearings.

CSA, meanwhile, on Saturday re-iterated that Boucher had their full support as head coach of the national team and that they expected him to continue in his role until after the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas are next in action when they travel to India for five T20s in June.



