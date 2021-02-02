Yacoob a symptom of goings-on at Cricket SA board, says Ramela

Removed Cricket South Africa board member Omphile Ramela said retired Justice Zak Yacoob's exit from the board was coming.

Yacoob had launched a scathing verbal attack on a TimesLIVE journalist.

Yacoob left the board, while Ramela's still has a pending court action against the board.

Removed Cricket South Africa interim board member Omphile Ramela said retired justice Zak Yacoob's conduct towards a journalist was a symptom of what is taking place on the board.

Yacoob, who had a recorded verbal outburst directed at TimesLIVE journalist Tiisetso Malepa, left CSA's interim board after the verbal altercation.

Ramela, who was recused from the board on 10 December and removed five days later, said the incident was a result of many transgressions that went unpunished.

"There were too many transgressions that went unpunished otherwise we would not be where we are today. His interaction with the journalist was on the extreme obviously. Whilst he was no good leader, he still did not treat directors the same way he treated that journalist," Ramela said

"Zak is a symptom of what is going on within that board. He is now the scapegoat because of his incident with Tiisetso, otherwise, his behaviour is and has been fully condoned and incited by some directors of this board. Zak's removal just like the interim board's term of office possibly ending in the middle of the case changes nothing and does not affect the court application at all."

Yacoob was approached by Sport24 for comment and said Ramela's remarks were informed by his December removal from the board.

"There are many things that are viewed as transgressions by some and not by others. If you went into detail, you'd find that the transgression he refers to would relate to his removal from the board. He's fighting that and it's in his interest to say a whole range of things. Another transgression would be around the suspension of Welsh Gwaza," Yacoob said.

Ramela launched a court application against CSA to have his removal from the board set aside, an action that restrained him from fully commenting on Yacoob's exit from the board.

However, he said a board member has been discrediting Malepa since the board's appointment the end of November.

"A director, since our appointment, has been discrediting Tiisetso as a journalist against this board. Zak took out everything that the director has been saying about Tiisetso and laid it out to him. Even the baseless allegations that I leaked to media was against the above-mentioned journalist.

"That's how much this board has been working against him. It is high time that there has been consequences for this behaviour. The unfortunate part is the director that was driving this narrative is still on the board."