Youth and experience dovetails as Proteas turn things around against Sri Lanka

Tit for tat was the operative phrase on the second day of the first Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka in Centurion on Sunday as the hosts recovered from a chastening opening day to suddenly take control.



That stark turnaround in affairs was made ever the more pleasing by the fact that the two main architects of it were a veteran and a rookie.

Given how this series has been labelled a reboot of sorts for the national team, the dovetailing of youth and experience will be encouraging.

Dean Elgar represented the grizzled ingredient of the mix as his 95 lead the way for South Africa to end the day on 317/4, a deficit of 79 after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 396 in the first session.

However, that the Proteas managed to keep the visitors' first batting gig in reasonable check was down to rookie Lutho Sipamla.

The 22-year-old debutant looked like a bowler transformed as he spearheaded the mop-up of Sri Lanka's lower order a shade over an hour into the day.

He had endured a difficult first day of cricket at the highest level on Saturday, but clearly gained a lot of confidence from his maiden Test wicket scalp as he added another three on Sunday to end with fine figures of 4/76.



Such was his influence that many were left scratching their heads as to why he didn't take the ball from the start.

Instead, the South Africans still leaked 56 runs within the first hour of play, predominantly due to a freewheeling innings from the previously unheralded Dasun Shanaka, who improved on a highest score of 17 by smashing five sixes in his unbeaten 66.



He was particularly severe on Anrich Nortje, whose pace and aggression wasn't channelled effectively.



Yet once Sipamla entered the attack, things changed.



Adopting a fuller length, the Highveld Lions youngster had the dogged Kasun Rajitha caught at slip before producing a splendid delivery to Vishwa Fernando, a full, fast and straight one that nipped away ever so slightly and proved too good for the tailender.



The hat-trick delivery was averted, but shortly thereafter Sipamla had No 11 Lahiru Kumara ducking for a short one, who left his bat hanging in the air for Rassie van der Dussen to complete a fumbling and juggling grab.

It was an excellent display of mental steel and adaptability from the youngster.

Emboldened by Sipamla's efforts and a relatively demure surface, the Proteas batsmen fired at a relatively rollicking rate of 4.4 per over.

Elgar and Aiden Markram had little trouble compiling a stand of 141 in under 29 overs, exploiting a compromised Sri Lankan attack that suffered yet another injury blow when Rajitha had to leave the field a delivery into his third over with a suspected groin problem.



Astonishingly, it was South Africa's first first-wicket partnership of over 100 since October 2017, when the pair put on 243 against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.



That's a sequence of 22 Tests and 43 innings, vividly illustrating the importance of the stand.



Markram was the initial aggressor, playing authoritatively all around the wicket in stroking 14 boundaries in his 68.



Yet by the time he reached his fifty, his more nuggety partner had caught up with him.



Elgar was customarily strong on the leg-side and would later bat so fluently that his strike rate at times nudged past 80.



Shortly before tea, the left-armed Vishwa Fernando (1/69) went around the wicket to Markram and tempted him into launching an expansive drive that caught a thick edge and flew to backward point.

That strike was made to look eminently useful when three more wickets fell in quick succession, Elgar himself gifted his forcing a drive and being caught-and-bowled.

Lahiru Kumara's clever lengths accounted for Rassie van der Dussen (15) the previous over, while debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a high-profile first scalp when a bit of extra bounce saw an attack-minded Quinton de Kock edge to slip.

That left South Africa on a wobbly 220/4, before Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma wrested back the initiative with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 97.

Du Plessis - who'll resume on 55 - took a while to get going, but his patience paid off as he punched and flicked effectively in crafting his 22nd Test fifty.