42m ago

add bookmark

Zondo advocates for strong Proteas defences, application for 2nd Test: 'We've got to find a way'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African batter Khaya Zondo
South African batter Khaya Zondo
Albert Perez/Getty Images
  • Proteas batter Khaya Zondo says that the batters will be looking to keep their defences up ahead of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
  • South Africa was bowled out for 152 and 99 as they lost by six wickets on a green Gabba pitch.
  • Zondo is confident the batters will improve for next week's Boxing Day Test, as the Proteas need a win to square the three-match Test series.

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo admits that the batters need to apply themselves and be present at the crease ahead of next week's Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa suffered a six-wicket defeat against the hosts inside two days at the Gabba.

It means that the Proteas trail the three-match Test series 1-0 as they aim to square the series in the second Test in Melbourne.

READ | Proteas: Believe it or not, there WERE batting pluses 

The Proteas were bundled out for 152 and 99 on a green Gabba pitch, and Zondo is confident their batting line-up can improve next week.

"From my side, it's just a matter of applying ourselves, get really focused and make sure that we're present at the crease all the time," Zondo told reporters on Wednesday morning.

"A lot of guys are new to Test cricket, so there's obviously new tricks, it's a different intensity and guys are still trying to get used to that as well. But it's all about really focusing on the ball, put all your soul and might and giving it your best shot.

"The guys have got their own challenges and they've got to find a way to work through it."

Zondo played only his third Test for his country in Brisbane, and most like his teammates is inexperienced at the highest level.

ALSO READ | Rabada blames inexperience for Proteas batting woes: 'There needs to be element of patience' 

South Africa's Test side has not surpassed the 200-mark in their six Test innings, illustrating the major batting dilemma.

The Proteas' top-order will be looking to get their defences up more against a formidable Australian pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins.

"I think for us, it will definitely take us having stronger defences, making sure that we keep those good balls out because there's a lot of them floating around in Test cricket," said Zondo.

"I think that will probably be the main thing, if they can't get you out, then you've got half a chance of scoring runs."

Zondo, who scored 0 and 36 in the first Test, has been stalwart for the Dolphins, producing more than 6000 first-class runs, which include 13 first-class centuries.

He acknowledged that the intensity of Test cricket has been very different as he steps up from domestic to international cricket.

"I would say the difference is the intensity and the execution of skills. At this level, they don't give you much to score of as a batsman," said Zondo.

"You also just can't sit on one end and think that you'll survive because the bowlers will find a way to work you out.

"You've also got quality bowlers coming at you all the time, whereas at franchise level, you don't have that. There's also quality spinners and the guys, in general, are just ruthless in terms of how they execute their skills and their basics are sharp.

"You have to also be extremely watchful with how you bat as well in terms of the lines and defending your stumps."

Play on next Monday is at 01:20 SA time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteaskhaya zondocricket
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
39% - 2353 votes
Lions
6% - 388 votes
Stormers
32% - 1927 votes
Sharks
23% - 1398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo