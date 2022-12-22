Zondo advocates for strong Proteas defences, application for 2nd Test: 'We've got to find a way'

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo says that the batters will be looking to keep their defences up ahead of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Zondo is confident the batters will improve for next week's Boxing Day Test, as the Proteas need a win to square the three-match Test series.

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo admits that the batters need to apply themselves and be present at the crease ahead of next week's Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It means that the Proteas trail the three-match Test series 1-0 as they aim to square the series in the second Test in Melbourne.

"From my side, it's just a matter of applying ourselves, get really focused and make sure that we're present at the crease all the time," Zondo told reporters on Wednesday morning.

"A lot of guys are new to Test cricket, so there's obviously new tricks, it's a different intensity and guys are still trying to get used to that as well. But it's all about really focusing on the ball, put all your soul and might and giving it your best shot.

"The guys have got their own challenges and they've got to find a way to work through it."

Zondo played only his third Test for his country in Brisbane, and most like his teammates is inexperienced at the highest level.

South Africa's Test side has not surpassed the 200-mark in their six Test innings, illustrating the major batting dilemma.

The Proteas' top-order will be looking to get their defences up more against a formidable Australian pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins.

"I think for us, it will definitely take us having stronger defences, making sure that we keep those good balls out because there's a lot of them floating around in Test cricket," said Zondo.

"I think that will probably be the main thing, if they can't get you out, then you've got half a chance of scoring runs."

Zondo, who scored 0 and 36 in the first Test, has been stalwart for the Dolphins, producing more than 6000 first-class runs, which include 13 first-class centuries.

He acknowledged that the intensity of Test cricket has been very different as he steps up from domestic to international cricket.

"I would say the difference is the intensity and the execution of skills. At this level, they don't give you much to score of as a batsman," said Zondo.

"You also just can't sit on one end and think that you'll survive because the bowlers will find a way to work you out.

"You've also got quality bowlers coming at you all the time, whereas at franchise level, you don't have that. There's also quality spinners and the guys, in general, are just ruthless in terms of how they execute their skills and their basics are sharp.

"You have to also be extremely watchful with how you bat as well in terms of the lines and defending your stumps."

Play on next Monday is at 01:20 SA time.