Zondo hopes to play a Test that lasts more than 3 days ahead of must-win MCG showdown

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo says that he hopes next week's second Test at the MCG will last longer than three days.

The Proteas trail the three-match Test series 1-0 following a six-wicket loss inside two days on a green Brisbane pitch.

Zondo hopes there is an even contest between bat and ball in Melbourne.

Proteas batter Khaya Zondo hopes to play a Test lasting more than three days ahead of Monday's Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This past weekend, the Proteas batters were outplayed in the opening Test as they were skittled out for 152 and 99 on a green Gabba pitch.

Zondo scored a duck and an unbeaten 36 as South Africa fell to a six-wicket loss inside two days.

In bizarre series of events, Zondo has not had the experience of five-day cricket as all three Tests he has played have lasted just three days or less.

"I was saying to one of my teammates earlier in the week that the two games that I've got have finished in about two days. They've both been very bowling-friendly pitches, but I mean, you don't choose the conditions you get to play on as a player," Zondo told reporters on Wednesday morning.

"That's the cards we've been dealt with. Obviously, I'd love a flat track as a batsman and the bowlers would hate it. I'm sure the more games and opportunities I get, I'll get to play on better batting wickets."

READ | 'It was not an even contest' - ICC slams 'below average' Gabba pitch, issues Aus one demerit point

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed the Gabba one demerit as they considered Brisbane's pitch as "not an even contest".

The attentions now turn to the MCG with promises of a fairer contest between bat and ball.

The last Test played at the MCG was back in December 2021, where Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in their Ashes series.

Zondo hopes that next week's pitch will fare better as he hopes the Proteas' batting attack can handle anything before them.

"It's probably going to be a little bit better than what I've gotten so far, but look, we'll just wait and see what we get," said Zondo.

"I believe you can't play a game before you're actually in it. Is it going to be bad or good? I don't think that's a good space for us as a team or batsmen to really think about that until you actually get there and see what it is.

"I don't think they will prepare a pitch like they did the last time because it's been deemed under the below average that pitch that we just came off, so I'm sure there's going to be an effort to make it fairer in terms of bats and ball."

Play on Monday starts at 01:20 SA time.