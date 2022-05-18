Zubayr Hamza on ICC doping ban: 'I have never intentionally taken a prohibited substance'

Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza insists he never intentionally took a prohibited substance after copping a nine-month suspension for a doping violation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Hamza had tested positive for the prohibited substance Furosemide in January.

The 26-year-old's ban from all cricket-related activities has been backdated to 22 March 2022 and he is eligible to return to action on 22 December this year.

Hamza has accepted the ICC's sanction and said he was relieved the matter has now drawn to a close and that he has "learnt lessons" during the whole process.

"I wish to thank the ICC for the professional manner in which they managed this process," Hamza said in a statement released by the South Africa Cricketers Association (SACA).

"I have never intentionally taken a prohibited substance and I am relieved that the ICC determination confirms this fact.

"The past few months have been difficult for me on a personal and professional level, and I have learnt lessons that I will share with my fellow players.

"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa and Western Province for their support during this time.

"I would also like to thank my attorney, Barend Kellerman, for his expertise in navigating this process, and SACA for their comprehensive support during what has been a difficult time for me."

SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke added that they would continue to give support to the player through his suspension.



Breetzke said: "From the outset, Zubayr co-operated with the ICC on providing full disclosure of medications that he had been taking and the sequence of events leading up to the positive test.

"Through this process, we were able to determine how Furosemide came to be in his sample.

"The ICC considered and accepted his submission, and we are pleased that Zubayr will be back playing cricket at the end of this year.

"SACA will continue to support Zubayr during the period of his suspension."