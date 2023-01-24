1h ago

Blow for Joburg Super Kings as Phangiso suspended due to illegal action

The Joburg Super Kings will have to do without the services of Aaron Phangiso after the veteran spinner was suspended from bowling due to a non-compliant action.

Phangiso has been a standout for the SA20 franchise, taking 10 wickets in his six matches at an average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Match officials reported Phangiso in a round-robin clash between the Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals last week.

An independent bowling action panel comprising Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and Vernon Philander reviewed Phangiso's action and found that it did not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Super Kings have requested that Phangiso's action be tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. 

Should this show his action to be legal, he will be allowed to bowl again in the competition.

The Joburg Super Kings host Durban's Super Giants on Tuesday at the Wanderers.

Play starts at 17:30.


