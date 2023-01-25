Faf delighted after smashing unbeaten SA20 ton: 'Important to convert those scores'

Joburg Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis it's "nice" being the first SA20 centurion.

Faf du Plessis is delighted to convert as he notched the first SA20 century in leading the Joburg Super Kings to victory over Durban's Super Giants on Tuesday.

Chasing a competitive 179 runs to win, Du Plessis shared a record 157-run first-wicket partnership with Reeza Hendricks (45) at the Wanderers.

Du Plessis and Hendricks got off to a conservative start as the Super Kings were 72 without loss after 10 overs, with the asking rate climbing to nearly 12 runs an over.

However, Du Plessis started to accelerate as he brought up his half-century off just 33 balls.

Du Plessis was dropped on 46 off the bowling of Kyle Mayers but went on to become the first player to reach triple figures in the inaugural SA20.

"Yeah, it was nice. It was a good wicket, it was a bit sticky in the beginning with the spinners and in typical Wanderers [fashion], once you get in, you can score freely," Du Plessis said at the post-match press conference.

"It (the wicket) was tricky. It did feel like we were falling behind and that's when you get those butterflies and it feels like you're behind the rate. But you also know that you need one over to cash in and luckily we got that to get the momentum back."

Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 113 off 58 balls (eight fours and eight sixes), hitting a maximum to steer the Super Kings to an eight-wicket victory in front of a roaring Wanderers crowd.

The 38-year-old skipper was named player of the match for his century, which also saw him climb to second (277 runs) in the leading run-scorers list behind Paarl Royals Jos Buttler (285 runs).

"It's important for me to try and convert those scores. I always try to get hundreds on the belt in whatever league I play," said Du Plessis.

"It's good when it comes [off] like it did tonight."

The SA20 is on an eight-day break to accommodate the Proteas' three-match ODI series against England, which gets under way from Friday in Bloemfontein.

The Joburg Super Kings, who are now fourth in the standings, resume their campaign on Friday, 3 February against the Paarl Royals at the Wanderers (13:30).