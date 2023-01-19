Joburg Super Kings spinner Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

Phangiso, who plays his provincial cricket for the Titans and has featured in every SA20 game for the Super Kings, was reported by the match officials' team that was in charge of Tuesday's SA20 game between the Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals.

Phangiso took 4/32 in the game that the Super Kings won by six runs at the Wanderers.

Phangiso's bowling action issue will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel which consists of match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former Proteas fast bowler Vernon Philander and Cricket South Africa's high-performance manager Vincent Barnes.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

The panel has seven days to review the footage from the game and reach a conclusion, but Phangiso, who has represented the Proteas in 21 ODIs and 16 T20s, will be allowed to play and bowl for the Super Kings.

He is eligible for the Super Kings' fixture against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It's the second time that Phangiso has been reported for a suspect action, with the first instance being in February 2016 after a domestic game.

However, he was cleared the following month and resumed his career.



