Miller relishing Royals captaincy but ready to 'give everything' for Proteas in England ODIs

David Miller shed light on captaining the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 after leading his side to victory against the Pretoria Capitals at Boland Park on Sunday.

Miller is part of the Proteas' ODI squad which takes on England in three one-dayers from 27 January to 1 February.

The Proteas batter hopes the Proteas perform in the Free State as they hope to seal this year's Cricket World Cup spot in India.

David Miller says he is enjoying captaining the Paarl Royals as the Proteas batter gears up for this week's three-match ODI series against England.

Miller led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 28 off 14 balls to steer the Paarl Royals to a thrilling six-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive 159 to win in their final game at Boland Park, the Paarl Royals put up a collective batting effort led by Miller and England's Jos Buttler (37).

The win saw the Paarl Royals move to fourth spot in the SA20 standings, level with MI Cape Town on 13 points.

Miller says he is still trying to find the balance in captaining but feels well-supported within an experienced Paarl Royals changing room.

"I'm still learning a huge amount in my captaincy. To be honest, the first couple of games has been quite tricky," Miller told reporters on Sunday.

"I'm trying to figure out what works and what doesn't... as we've moved on and found out the balances of the bowlers and what they want to do. It's taken a bit of time, but we've won three and we're definitely in the mix now.

"It's been really good to have Jos (Buttler) and Eoin Morgan in the squad. There's some huge experience in the management, so I've been really well supported. So ja, I suppose it's a good start to the first half."

READ | Cricket's financial struggle prompts Free State to 'provisionally' sell the Mangaung Oval

Miller now has to turn his attention to the green and gold as he forms part of the Proteas' ODI squad that will take on England in three one-dayers from 27 January to 1 February.

The Proteas will assemble following Tuesday's SA20 fixtures before an eight-day break to accommodate the ODIs, which is part of the World Cup Super League.

The South Africans need to win the majority of their remaining ODIs - three against England and two against the Netherlands - in order to become one of the eight automatic qualifiers for October's World Cup.

The Proteas, who will have Shukri Conrad as interim ODI coach, are currently 11th place in the league.

Miller hopes the Proteas won't make the trip to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers.

"We face an interesting situation. It's do or die. So we're going to give everything that we have to try and not go to the qualifiers," said Miller, who is hoping to make his third Cricket World Cup appearance.

"We need to win these games. I think three out of three will put us in good stead for qualifying for the World Cup.

"The energy and pride that we have as South Africans to go to the World Cup is always special. To miss out on a World Cup would be huge.

"Looking forward to some big performances from all the guys to put in a big shift the next couple of weeks and hopefully, that goes a long way to qualifying for the World Cup."

Friday's opening ODI gets under way at 13:00 in Bloemfontein.

Proteas squad for England ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas v England ODI fixtures:

Friday, 27 January - 13:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Sunday, 29 January - 10:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, 1 February - 13:00

South Africa v England - The Oval, Kimberley