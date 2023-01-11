1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas coaching job links 'no distraction' ahead of Durban Super Giants debut - Klusener

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener confirmed his withdrawal from the men's national team coaching job, but said the heavy links weren't a distraction ahead of his Durban Super Giants' SA20 opening game against the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

Klusener committed his future to the Indian Premier League-owned SA20 franchise, which begins its tournament at Kingsmead.

READ | SA20: Brevis, Newlands sparkle to show cricket's best qualities as new era born

"It's not really a distraction," Klusener said.

"I'm committed to the Super Giants now and I've actually withdrawn my application from the national team coaching position.

"My focus is solely on the Super Giants here and in the T20 leagues going forward."

Cricket South Africa is looking to split the Proteas men's job into Test and limited overs roles and targeted Klusener, a classy ODI player in his day, for the latter.

Klusener coached Afghanistan most recently but has also coached in Zimbabwe and was the Dolphin's head coach in the past.

Boucher also nailed his colours to the Mumbai Indians franchise after being appointed as the mega franchise's IPL head coach.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteaslance klusenercricket
loading... Live
Pakistan 0
New Zealand 95/1
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
34% - 2550 votes
Lions
6% - 432 votes
Stormers
37% - 2760 votes
Sharks
23% - 1762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec 2022

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo