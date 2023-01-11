Proteas coaching job links 'no distraction' ahead of Durban Super Giants debut - Klusener

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener confirmed his withdrawal from the men's national team coaching job, but said the heavy links weren't a distraction ahead of his Durban Super Giants' SA20 opening game against the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

Klusener committed his future to the Indian Premier League-owned SA20 franchise, which begins its tournament at Kingsmead.

READ | SA20: Brevis, Newlands sparkle to show cricket's best qualities as new era born

"It's not really a distraction," Klusener said.

"I'm committed to the Super Giants now and I've actually withdrawn my application from the national team coaching position.

"My focus is solely on the Super Giants here and in the T20 leagues going forward."

Cricket South Africa is looking to split the Proteas men's job into Test and limited overs roles and targeted Klusener, a classy ODI player in his day, for the latter.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Klusener coached Afghanistan most recently but has also coached in Zimbabwe and was the Dolphin's head coach in the past.

Boucher also nailed his colours to the Mumbai Indians franchise after being appointed as the mega franchise's IPL head coach.