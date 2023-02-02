12m ago

Proteas skipper Bavuma lands SA20 gig after impressive ODI form

Lloyd Burnard
Temba Bavuma celebrates his century (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma celebrates his century (Gallo)

Proteas white ball captain Temba Bavuma has been snapped up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 following an impressive ODI series showing against England.

Bavuma was sensationally left unpicked at the draft for the ongoing franchise competition draft in September last year, but he will now feature in the back-end of the competition. 

Bavuma carded scores of 36, 109 and 35 in South Africa's recently-completed 2-1 series win over England as they took a significant step towards securing qualification for this year's 50-over World Cup in India. 

It is understood that Roc Nation - the agency representing Bavuma - played a significant role in securing the deal for him. 

Bavuma has been under immense public scrutiny, particularly in T20 cricket, after he captained the Proteas to group stage elimination at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia that included a shocking loss to the Netherlands. 

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, are second on the SA20 log. 


