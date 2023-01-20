SA20 final SOLD OUT 3 weeks in advance as new competition popularity soars

Tickets for the SA20 final at the Wanderers are already sold out, three weeks in advance of the 11 February conclusion.

The new T20 global competition has already proven to be a hit with South Africans.

On Friday, the Durban Super Giants host log leaders, the Pretoria Capitals, at Kingsmead (LIVE).

The new six-team T20 global competition, owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, has proven popular in its inaugural instalment since its 10 January start.

Tickets were sold out at Newlands, Kingsmead and SuperSport Park in the competition’s first week, starting the new tournament with a bang in the stands.

The thrills and spills have prompted SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith to hail the wondrous start of the tournament as being "successful so far".

"The first half of the SA20 has been a massive success so far, it has been amazing to see the fans filling up the stadiums," the former Proteas captain said.

"It’s exciting for us to sell out the final so early on in the competition, however, there is still a long road to go until 11 February.

"There is very little that separates the teams on the log at this stage, we hope the fans will continue to come out in their numbers to support their teams until the final.

"We have seen some fantastic cricket and exciting finishes, spectators will be in for a treat in the remaining matches."

Pretoria Capitals currently lead the table on 13 points after three wins in four matches, followed by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on 12 points in five.



