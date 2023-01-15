27m ago

Skipper Markram backs Sunrisers to bounce back after 'strange' visit to SuperSport Park

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram is backing his team to come right after losing a second consecutive SA20 game.
  • The Sunrisers were again beaten by the Pretoria Capitals, this time by 37 runs at SuperSport Park on Saturday.
  • Markram said it was strange being in the opposition team in a game at SuperSport Park.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram is backing his charges to come good despite a second consecutive loss in the SA20.

The Gqeberha-based side suffered another loss to the Pretoria Capitals, this time by 37 runs at SuperSport Park on Saturday after losing their opening game to the same side.

The Sunrisers have shown reasonable bowling glimpses, but it was their batting that didn't come together as they failed in a chase of 217.

Markram had won the toss and given the hosts the first use of a dry, but benign surface with the hope that it wasn't going to change.

"It is early days. I don't want to make a massive comment and say we'll get better, but that's certainly the intention," Markram said.

"We need to get better, but I'm confident in the team that the longer we're out in the middle, I'm confident that we'll come right.

"We're blessed with good bowling options in our team for various conditions, so a couple of good spells will put them in a good frame of mind."

Markram said the return to SuperSport Park as an opposition player was strange for him. 

Markram plays his First-Class cricket for the Titans and made his highest First-Class score at the ground.

The return wasn't hostile, and Markram was also pleased with how full the stadium was in what he felt was a well-received tournament.

"It was a bit strange, I must be honest, but it was cool to see how full it was," Markram said.

"I think every game has been a sellout and that makes a big difference to us as players to have people that are interested in the competition and cricket.

"It's great signs, even though it was pretty weird to be on the opposition side at Centurion, but I enjoyed the atmosphere."

