WATCH | What a catch! Kingsmead spectator has a shot at R1 million after one-handed grab at SA20 clash

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Fans at Kingsmead (Gallo)
Fans at Kingsmead (Gallo)


After some time in the doldrums, there's no doubt that the SA20 T20 competition has brought a ray of sunshine to South African cricket.

With the fans filling Newlands for the opening clash in which MI Indians beat Paarl Royals, on Wednesday cricket lovers from Durban descended on Kingsmead to see Durban's Super Giants take on Joburg Super Kings,

It's not only the cricket on show that's a highlight for the fans either. 

R1 million is up for grabs for anyone that can take a one-handed crowd catch, with the prize being shared between spectators who manage the feat during the course of the tournament.

WATCH below as a Kingsmead spectator take a blinder of a catch to become the first person with a shot at R1 million.  


