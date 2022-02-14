1h ago

'Baby AB' Brevis, set for IPL, has cricket world talking after more runs

Lloyd Burnard
Dewald Brevis (Gallo)
Dewald Brevis (Gallo)

He is still just 18, but South Africa U-19 star Dewald Brevis' life is about to change in a massive way. 

Nicknamed 'Baby AB' because of the similarities he shares with Proteas legend AB de Villiers when it comes to batting style and technique, Brevis was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for R6 million over the weekend. 

Fans out of India were quick to welcome their new acquisition, and almost overnight, Brevis has received more attention than some players do throughout their entire professional careers. 

With De Villiers being as much of a legend in India as he was in South Africa, it didn't take long for the comparisons to start, with even the Mumbai Indians themselves making that link. 

Then, on Monday, Brevis gave just a glimpse into why he is rated to highly with a fine knock of 46* (30) in seeing the Titans home in their CSA T20 Challenge clash against the Dolphins in Gqeberha. 

Batting at No 3, Brevis carved four 4s and two 6s to lead his side to a comfortable win with 15 balls remaining. 

Brevis launched himself onto the international stage at the recently-completed U-19 World Cup where his 506 runs made him the highest run scorer in the tournament. 

Ever since then, the cricketing world has been talking about him, and that has only been amplified since he signed for Mumbai. 

Below is some of the social media attention that has come his way. 

