Brevis arrives! 'Baby AB' smashes spectacular, record 35-ball century for Titans

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Dewald Brevis (Gallo)
Dewald Brevis (Gallo)

Dewald Brevis has smashed an unbelievable century for the Titans in their CSA T20 domestic clash against the Knights in Potchefstroom on Monday.

In doing so, the talented youngster broke several domestic records. 

SCORECARD | Titans v Knights

Opening the batting, Brevis went to his 100 off just 35 balls, merely two balls off the record for the fastest-ever domestic T20 century, which is still held by Wihan Lubbe for North West against Limpopo in 2018. 

His 162 off 56 balls, which included 13 fours and 13 sixes, is also the highest-ever individual T20 score, beating the previous record of 126 held by Quinton de Kock.  

WATCH | 6's galore! Dewald Brevis smashes 162 off just 56 balls

Brevis's ton was also the fifth-fastest T20 century of all time and the third-highest score in the shortest form of the game.  

After going to his 50 off just 18 balls, Brevis showed no signs of slowing up as he attacked whichever bowler the Knights tried against him. 

After hitting eight fours and eight sixes, his century was brought up with a single down the ground to long on, which sent his Titans teammates into whoops of jubilation. 

There was no slowing down for the 19-year-old as he continued to pummel the bowling to all corners of Senwes Park. 

Although Brevis's innings was mesmerizing, there were significant contributions from Jiveshan Pillay (52 off 45 balls, 4x4, 1x6) and Donavon Ferreira (33 off 15, 4x4, 2x6) as the Titans ended on 271 for 3, breaking another record in setting the highest ever T20 domestic score. 

In reply, the Knights tried their best to keep to the necessary tempo but lost regular wickets in doing so. 

Gihan Cloete top-scored with 51, while Gerald Coetzee smashed 37 in just 11 balls. 

Brevis couldn't be kept out of the game as he took an incredible catch in the deep and picked up 1/36, although he did take some tap from Coetzee. 

The Knights ended on 230 for 9 to give the Titans a 41-run win.  

The match did break another world record for the most aggregate runs scored (501) in a T20 game. 

