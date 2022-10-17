Dewald 'Baby AB' Brevis smacks 57 as Titans crush Dolphins in CSA T20 opener

Dewald 'Baby AB' Brevis marked his return to South African domestic cricket with a 50 that allowed the Titans to beat the Dolphins by 34 runs.

Brevis made 57 off 44 balls in what was his first 50 in the format.

Brevis also took a wicket as Aaron Phangiso overtook Robbie Frylinck as the highest wicket-taker in Cricket SA domestic T20 cricket history.

Young batting sensation Dewald Brevis, better known as 'Baby AB' marked his return to South Africa's domestic scene with a well-measured 57 that helped the Titans beat the Dolphins by 34 runs in their Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge opener in Potchefstroom on Monday.



Brevis's maiden 50 in the format was the backbone of the Titans' 168/6, a total the Dolphins didn't threaten despite Grant Roelofsen's 68 off 42 balls as they were bowled out for 134 to give the Titans a bonus point win.

Opening the batting, Brevis started sedately to be on nine off 14 balls before he moved the innings forward as his knock came off 44 balls with two fours and four sixes.

He handled the tacky JB Marks Oval surface with aplomb, something the other Titans' batters didn't on a grey and rainy day in Potchefstroom.

He was fourth out in the 15th over when he picked out Marques Ackermann at deep long-off off Andile Simelane.

Brevis shared crucial stands for the third wicket (59) with Theunis de Bruyn (20) and Donavon Ferreira (24) for the fourth wicket (30) to give the Titans some mid-innings stability.

The real and match-sealing push came from a seventh-wicket alliance of 43 of 23 balls between Dayyaan Galiem (26*) and Aya Gqamane (14*) as the Titans finished on a strong note.

Outside of Roelofsen's lone effort, no one else in the Dolphins outfit made more than 14 as a combination of spin and pace undid the coastal side.

Veteran spinner Aaron Phangiso (3/16) led the bowling charge as he overtook Robbie Frylinck as the highest wicket-taker in CSA domestic T20 cricket history.

He was ably assisted by Brevis (1/20), Junior Dala (1/16), Neil Brand (1/20) and Galiem (1/27) as the Dolphins self-destructed with three needless run-outs.