Lions claim T20 Challenge title after downing Dolphins

The Lions are the CSA T20 Challenge champions after they beat the Dolphins by four wickets in a closely fought contest at Kingsmead in Durban.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Dolphins were in early trouble, losing the wicket of Sarel Erwee, who was bowled by Bjorn Fortuin for a duck in the first over.

And things didn't get any better as Ruan de Swardt and David Miller soon followed to leave the home side on 13/3 in the fifth over.

They couldn't really recover from that and ended up posting 107/7 in their 20 overs with veteran Robbie Frylinck top scoring with 30*.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the Lions' bowlers with 3/12 in four overs.

The Lions started off well with Reeza Hendricks in an attacking frame of mind as he lifted Prenelan Subrayen for two sixes as they raced to 25 without loss in just two overs.

Dolphins captain Keshav Maharaj then struck by trapping Ryan Rickelton in front for 3.

Captain Temba Bavuma (22) and Hendricks then took the score to 61 before Bavuma fell to Frylinck.

Rassie van der Dussen (3) soon followed when he was caught behind off Ottniel Baartman to leave the Lions 65/3 in the 12th over.

Hendricks followed with the score on 79 when he was caught behind off Kerwin Mungroo for a well played 39.

Interestingly, Rabada was sent in next and he didn't last after he was bowled by Subrayen for 1.

That left the Lions on 80/5 and needing 28 in 28 balls.

Wiaan Mulder (24*) and Delano Potgieter lived dangerously but saw the Lions to within five runs of the target when Potgieter (9) holed out going for glory.

But a four by Bjorn Fortuin off the last ball of the 19th over saw the Lions home with six balls to spare.