Ngidi, Makhanya help Titans maintain 100% record

Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets in a solid bowling performance that saw the Titans secure a second T20 Challenge win in two when they ousted the Cape Cobras by 16 runs on the third day of the competition in Durban on Sunday.

The Proteas fast bowler finished with three for 18 from four overs and was offered fine support from Chris Morris (2/21) and Lizaad Williams (2/25) as the Cape side were dismissed for 132, chasing a victory target of 149 at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

Earlier it was Sibonelo Makhanya’s 47 that set the Titans up for what looked a modest total of 148 for six on another hot day in the coastal city, which is hosting the tournament in a bio-secure environment (BSE).

Mandla Mashimbyi’s side won the toss and opted to bat first but found scoring not too easy as Siyabonga Mahima (1/34), Corbin Bosch (1/24) and Imran Manack (1/16) initially maintained good control.

Dean Elgar managed 31 at the top of the order, before he became one of two victims for the impressive George Linde (2/23).

It was Makhanya, however, that did the bulk of the scoring, with the Titans adding 67 when he was in the middle, first alongside Elgar and then Heinrich Klaasen (7).

Dayyaan Galiem (20*) did manage to add some valuable late runs to leave the game in the balance at halfway.

But the Cobras’ chase never really got going, with the tone set from the outset when out-of-form Zubayr Hamza (5) fell to Ngidi in the third over.

Kyle Verreynne (2) was run out following a terrible mix-up with captain Tony de Zorzi, who managed 23, while Christiaan Jonker (16) and Jason Smith (20) both got starts.

It was not until Linde got going that the Cobras really began to believe – the all-rounder plundered Tabraiz Shamsi (1/46) for three successive sixes in the 17th over – with the equation reduced to 39 runs required from the last three overs.

Williams jolted their prospects with a double strike in the next over to all but end their hopes, with Morris then closing out the game sealing a strong win for the Centurion-based team.