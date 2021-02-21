Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen star as Dolphins edge Warriors in rain-hit T20

A 92-run opening partnership between Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen helped the Dolphins to a Duckworth/Lewis Method (DLS) victory over the Warriors in their rain-affected T20 Challenge encounter on Sunday.

The unbeaten Dolphins were three runs ahead of the DLS before the rain prevented any further play and the home side were declared the winners.

Erwee blasted four huge sixes and two fours on his way to 52 off 37 balls, while Petersen recorded a more measured 58* (56 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) in what proved to be a relatively easy chase of 144 at Kingsmead Stadium.

Earlier, Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile hit an unbeaten 47 off 38 deliveries after winning the toss and batting.

The Warriors just could not get going during their innings following another stellar performance with the ball by Keshav Maharaj, who returned figures of none for 12 in four overs, two of which were remarkably maidens.

The Proteas spinner opened the bowling once again and put the brakes on from the outset, with his tight bowling leaving the Warriors on just 61 for three at halfway.

Gihahn Cloete (5), Marco Marais (18) and Lesiba Ngoepe (19) were the men to fall in the first 10 overs as Robbie Frylinck (1/33), Kerwin Mungroo (1/30) and Ottneil Baartman (2/31) all struck.

A 71-run partnership between Qeshile and Jon-Jon Smuts (29) got the innings going, before late wickets cut short that momentum as the Warriors finished with 143 for five.

The Dolphins' reply saw Erwee blast his eighth career half-century and Petersen his third. The stand was eventually broken when Erwee departed in the 13th over by Aya Gqamane (1/15) with the Dolphins needing just 52 off 47 balls.

That wicket followed by the run out of Senuran Muthusamy (6) did open the door, however, for the Warriors.

But they then dropped two crucial catches just before the rain came, which ultimately proved costly as the Dolphins held on to climb top of the table.