Titans miss out on playoffs after Dolphins defeat

The Titans missed out on the T20 Challenge play-offs after falling to a seven-run loss to the Dolphins in their final round-robin match in Durban on Friday.

SCORECARD | Dolphins v Titans

Chasing a moderate 152 for victory, the Titans could only muster 144 for six at Kingsmead Stadium.

The Dolphins end unbeaten in the competition with five wins in five games and qualify directly for Sunday's final.

They will play either the Lions or the Warriors, who ended second and third respectively, and will now meet in a semi-final on Saturday.

The heroes for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit were the in-form David Miller and their bowlers.

The Proteas batsman top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 49 off 35 balls, which included three fours and two sixes.

After the Dolphins won the toss and batted, Sarel Erwee struck 33 off 20 balls, but wickets fell around him leaving his side four down by the 12th over.

But Miller then consolidated, before opening up later in his innings to take Imraan Khan's side to a competitive total.

Lungi Ngidi finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 20 in four overs.

The Titans' chase just never got off the ground, and after the early loss of Aiden Markram (3), they only managed to reach halfway on 51 for two.

Dean Elgar (25) scored the bulk of the early runs, but they did not come quickly enough, and the quick wickets of Sibonelo Makhanya (15) and Chris Morris (6) further hampered the Centurion-based team.

Dayyaan Galiem was their one stand-out batsman ticking the scoreboard over with his 45 off 39 balls, but his dismissal added to the pressure.

The Titans eventually needed 37 from the last 12 balls and although Heinrich Klaasen (29*) did his best at the death, it was not enough for his side.

Robbie Frylinck (2/26) finished as the pick of the bowlers, while Kerwin Mungroo picked up two for 29. Prenelan Subrayen was also excellent with his none for 15 in four overs.